(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The lawsuit between GE Johnson and the City of Colorado Springs has been dismissed following an agreement between the two parties in May.
Colorado Springs City Council approved the agreement in May, after the initial lawsuit from GE Johnson alleged the City failed to fully pay for the construction of the Pikes Peak Summit House. The Summit House opened in 2021 and cost $65 million to complete.
On Monday, June 12, the City announced that the El Paso County District Court dismissed the lawsuit following the agreement.
Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain released a statement on the agreement:
Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain (PPAM), an enterprise of the City of Colorado Springs, and GE Johnson have reached a mutual agreement on outstanding construction concerns for the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center, a more than $60 million project, that both parties believe is fair. The settlement of $2.95 million will come from the PPAM enterprise, not from taxpayer dollars. Constructing a building on the summit of a 14’er that welcomes more than a million people annually is an impressive accomplishment, and the City of Colorado Springs and PPAM are proud of the work that brought this community vision to life. The Summit Visitor Center is an asset to Colorado Springs and the entire Pikes Peak region. We encourage people of all ages and abilities to take part in the exciting new experience on the summit of Pikes Peak. Guests will find improved accessibility, engaging interpretive exhibits that share the history of the mountain, a revamped gift shop, and indoor and outdoor dining areas with expansive views. We can all take pride in this once-in-a-generation project.Skyler Rorabaugh, Manger for Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain