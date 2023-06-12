(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The lawsuit between GE Johnson and the City of Colorado Springs has been dismissed following an agreement between the two parties in May.

Colorado Springs City Council approved the agreement in May, after the initial lawsuit from GE Johnson alleged the City failed to fully pay for the construction of the Pikes Peak Summit House. The Summit House opened in 2021 and cost $65 million to complete.

On Monday, June 12, the City announced that the El Paso County District Court dismissed the lawsuit following the agreement.

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain released a statement on the agreement: