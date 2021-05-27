Summer hours for Colorado Springs city-run attractions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and Colorado Springs’ city-run lakes, pools, spray grounds, and golf courses are beginning their summer hours.

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain summer hours begin Friday

May 28-Sept. 6

7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, last entry at 6 p.m.

weather permitting

Note: Due to spring weather delays that have impacted the construction schedule of the Pikes Peak Summit Complex, the summit will remain closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic until June 15. Weather permitting, guests are still able to park at Devils Playground where they can enjoy views from 13,500 feet and hike various trails. For more information, visit PikesPeakColorado.com.

Summer watercraft hours at Prospect Lake begin Friday

The lake is open from sunrise to sunset daily, but watercraft access varies by day.

Motorized watercraft: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

Non-motorized watercraft: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Additional details at ColoradoSprings.gov/parks/page/lakes-boating-and-fishing

Fountains and Spray Grounds

Julie Penrose Fountain

America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive

May 29-Sept. 6

Daily; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Uncle Wilber

Acacia Park, 115 East Platte Avenue

May 29-Sept. 6

Daily; Noon-6 p.m.

The Water Hole at Venezia

John Venezia Park, 3555 Briargate Pkwy

May 29-Sept. 6

Daily; 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Deerfield Hills Spray Ground

Deerfield Hills Park, 4290 Deerfield Hills Road

June 1-Aug. 8

Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; All other days, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Access to these areas closes during inclement weather and lightning events.

Acacia Park Visitor Hub opens Saturday

Visitor information and shuffleboard available. For more information, call the Hub at 719-385-6521.

May 29-Sept. 5

Hours vary by day. Sunday-Saturday; noon to 6 p.m.

Outdoor pools open Saturday

Pools operated through a partnership between the City of Colorado Springs and the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region open Saturday, weather permitting. Portal Pool will not open for the summer, as it is currently undergoing assessment for repairs. The pools are open to members of the public who purchase a day pass and YMCA members. Check website for hours and costs.

Patty Jewett and Valley Hi Golf Courses

Both courses open at 6:30 a.m. daily.

Tee times can be booked online 7 days in advance. All tee times booked online must be paid online at the time of booking. Book tee times at ColoradoSprings.gov/Golf. Players can book five days in advance by phone or in person. These times can be paid in person on the day of play. Walk on play is permitted if space is available.

Patty Jewett, 900 E. Espanola Street, 719-385-6937

Valley Hi, 610 South Chelton Road, 719-385-6917

Patty Jewett Bar and Grill, 7 a.m. to close

Valley Hi Grill and Pub, 6:30 a.m. to close

Sertich Ice Center

Sertich Ice Center will be open on Memorial Day and will have the following public skating sessions:

Matinee Skate: 12-1:30 p.m.

Power Hour Skate: 3-4 p.m.

Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

The Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center will be open on Memorial Day from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Beach House at Prospect Lake expected to open June 14

The Eni R. Jaspersen Beach House at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park is expected to open to the general public June 14, pending water temperature. A grand opening celebration is slated for June 23. The beach house has undergone an extensive $1.4 million renovation with funding from various sources, including two grants from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO).

The renovated beach house will feature a new concessionaire, indoor and outdoor learning spaces, an outdoor gathering area with boulder seating, an indoor great room for community events, beach volleyball, a lit patio and accessible beach access among other new amenities. Since 2012, the City has partnered with the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region to operate the beach house.