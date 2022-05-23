COLORADO SPRINGS — For many students in southern Colorado, summer break has arrived — or is just around the corner. And while camps are likely booked up for the most part, there are still lots of activities nearby to keep educating and entertaining your kids.

Here is a list of some local gems you may not even know about!

Flying Pig Farm

Manitou Springs

Contact: flyingpigmanitou@gmail.com

Flying Pig Farm, established in 2014 in Manitou Springs, is a chemical-free farm that focuses on food and nutritional education. Flying Pig hosts gardening and farming classes, day camps, community events and more.

Rock Park

Castle Rock

Rock Park is an historical landmark that visitors can reach by hiking a looped, single-track trail. Hikers can reach the base of The Rock to take in panoramic views of Downtown Castle Rock, Pikes Peak, and the Front Range.

Quail Lake

Colorado Springs

Quail Lake Park offers boating (non-motorized), picknicking, a playground, sand volleyball, and fishing. Dragonfly Paddle Yoga offers a variety of classes on the lake, as well.

Milberger Farms

Pueblo

Visit Milberger Farms in Pueblo to enjoy delicious, homemade recipes and foods made with ingredients harvested from their fields. You can also stop by Milberger’s in-house bakery and grocery store for fresh produce and local groceries.

Goat Walkabouts

Various locations

Goat Walkabouts is a program started by Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga owner Jim Naron as a form of self-care. Naturally, Naron says, people release Oxytocin and reduce Cortisol when interacting with goats. The walkabouts are said to be helpful therapy for those experiencing PTSD.

Wild Animal Sanctuary

Keenesburg

The Wild Animal Sanctuary rescues animals from captive situations and rehabilitates them so they can live and roam freely within large, natural habitats. Currently, the facility cares for a wide variety of animals including tigers, wolves, bears, and prides of African lions. Guests view the animals from a unique perspective on an elevated walkway.

Colorado Jeep Tours

Cañon City

Colorado Jeep Tours Jeep Tours offers scenic and informative off-road jeep tours of the Royal Gorge, Red Canyon, and the historic gold mining district of Cripple Creek and Victor. They offer 1/2 day and full day trips (starting at three hours).

Old Stage Riding Stables

Colorado Springs

The riding trails at the Old Stage Riding Stables provide you with views from deep forest to mountain overlooks. With a wide variety of horses, the stables say they can match everyone from the novice to the experienced rider.

The Survival University

Cripple Creek

Survival University’s goal is to bring any individual, family, or group premier instruction in survival training, bushcraft, primitive and modern survival, outdoor survival, emergency preparedness, and more. You’ll gain confidence while learning and practicing survival skills.

The Broadmoor Outfitters

Colorado Springs

Broadmoor Outfitters have more than 32 guided outdoor experiences for you to choose from to help you and your family experience the wild side of Colorado. From falconry to zip lines to geocaching and more, this group has something for everyone!

Do you have something to add to this list? Use the form below to let us know!