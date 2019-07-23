Stuff the Bus now looking for specific school supplies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two weeks into Operation Back to School’s Stuff the Bus campaign, Colorado Springs is well on its way to setting a new record.

While there’s an abundance of notebooks and pencils, Operation Back to School is still in need in of specific school supplies.

Want to help? Purchase a $10 pre-packaged bag from any local Safeway store. Or you can buy your own school supplies and drop them off at any local fire station or at Christmas Unlimited.

They will be collecting donations until August 9.

>> Tap here for a list of supplies from Christmas Unlimited.

>> Tap here for a list of drop off locations.