COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County is launching a study to examine the possibility of extending South Powers Boulevard into Fountain.

The section does not currently exist, but it would connect to Powers Boulevard where it intersects with Mesa Ridge Parkway.

The idea is to “promote safety and connectivity” for drivers, per the project’s website.

The community is invited to learn about the project and provide input during an open house planned for Wednesday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Fountain City Hall.