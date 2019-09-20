Pueblo students attend medical career fair

PUEBLO, Colo. — Nearly 100 students from District 70 schools and Summit Education took a field trip to St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center for the 3rd Annual Club Care Fair.

Students participated in 15-minute rotations to learn about various careers in the medical field, and heard from local universities that offer classes to jump start their careers.

“They are going to learn all different healthcare careers that employers have in Pueblo, and that our colleges and Universities offer the training for also,” said Mary Chavez. “They can get the training here between Pueblo Community College and Colorado State University Pueblo.”

Students were able to have a hands-on interactive experience, from touching bones to trying on gloves. They practiced CPR with a dummy and were able to learn about the importance of the emergency room, nurses, and emergency medical technicians.

“I want to be a trauma surgeon,” 14-year-old student Katelynn Neal added. “I think it would be very rewarding emotionally, and I think it would be really fun except for the fact that when you lose someone, that would be really hard but, in a be really hard but, you just gotta look to the up and not the down.”