Students decorate placemats that will be given to patients at UCHealth hospitals

COLORADO SPRINGS — Roughly 250 students from Steele Elementary School in Colorado Springs District 11 spent time coloring placemats that will be given to patients at UCHealth hospitals in southern Colorado during the holiday season.

Students at several other schools also will be participating in the project – bringing the placemat total to 1,000 or more.

The hospitals – Memorial Central, Memorial North, and Grandview – have distributed the placemats with meals during the holidays for the past few years.

“These small gestures of kindness from the students really make a big impact on patients and lift their spirits. Some have even taped them to their hospital room walls or taken them home as treasured gifts,” said Shannon Brown, patient experience coordinator at UCHealth.