Students bring homemade Thanksgiving cards to Pueblo hospice patients

PUEBLO, Colo. — Some middle schoolers from Saint John Neumann Catholic School took time Thursday to bring Thanksgiving cards to local Hospice Patients and their families.

12 students ranging from 5th grade to middle school made 250 handmade cards for Joni Fair Hospice House.

“We appreciate their artistic talents and know that our patients will be delighted to read the personal messages included in the greeting cards,” Tarrah Lowry, president and CEO of Sangre de Cristo Hospice & Palliative Care said.

The school said the students learned a valuable lesson about giving thanks and caring for others.

“And of course for our patients who may not celebrate another Thanksgiving, this is an opportunity to bring some hope, a smile, some cheer and some kindness to them,” Chief Operating Officer Wendi Dammann said.