(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A student was arrested at Roy J Wasson High School in District 11 on Friday, April 28, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said a School Resource Officer (SRO) at the Wasson campus was notified around 2:16 p.m. that a student with multiple arrest warrants was believed to be around the campus. The SRO then confirmed the student had multiple arrest warrants.

The SRO and security team were able to find the student and detain him. During a search, the SRO found a loaded handgun concealed on the student.

The student was taken into custody without incident, CSPD said. There were no threats made toward students or staff, and CSPD said this is believed to be an isolated incident.

The district sent a response to FOX21 News, commending the quick actions taken by all involved: