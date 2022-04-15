PUEBLO, Colo. — CSU Pueblo students distributed four tons of food to the community Friday.

More than 300 people came to the outdoor grocery store event before the Easter holiday. The students said they wanted to do their part to help fight hunger in the Steel City. At the event, they handed out more than 100 hams, milk, canned goods, snacks and fresh produce. A live bunny was available for kids to pet, and 20 Easter baskets were given away to children as well.

The event is partnered with Mt. Carmel, Care and Share, Sam’s Club, and other student organizations.

“We have bills, we have lives, we have growing boys that need clothes and food and things. So, to have the ‘food’ part cut out, that helps a ton,” said Tiffany Wilber, a Pueblo resident who attended the event.







Organizer Cassime Joseph grew up serving in soup kitchens with his grandmother and learned the importance of community service at a very young age. He is a veteran who has overcome homelessness himself. While he was homeless, Care and Share helped keep him fed, so he decided once he was back on his feet, he would step up and help his community overcome the food shortage many families are facing right now.

“Helping my community and peers is not an option, it is a must,” Joseph said. “We are all Pueblo so we should be helping each other.”

Joseph intends to organize more food distribution events in the future.