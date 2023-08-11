(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A middle school student was injured and sent to the hospital in a fight that broke out at Carmel Community School on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

In a letter sent to district parents and staff, school leaders at Harrison School District 2 (D2) said the fight happened at dismissal time, outside the building but still on school grounds. A student allegedly assaulted another student, sending them to the hospital.

Harrison D2 said administrators, teachers, and a Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) School Resource Officer were present and responded to the incident.

“We want families to know that violence will not be tolerated in our schools or on our school grounds after school,” D2 said in a statement. “The safety of our students, staff, and community is a top priority. Carmel Community School and Harrison School District 2 will continue to work with CSPD as they handle this physical assault, and the District will also use the Code of Conduct to address this unacceptable behavior.”

CSPD confirmed the attacker was charged with assault, though no other information could be provided due to the age of those involved.