Student from DCC middle school brings weapon to school

COLORADO SPRINGS — A representative from District 20 told FOX21 a student from Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School was apprehended after bringing a weapon to school.

D20 says around 2 P.M. Friday afternoon; they received word from two students about a rumor of a student having a weapon on school grounds.

DCC Middle School immediately contacted their security and the Colorado Springs Police Department School Resource Officer, who quickly were able to apprehend the student. Who did have a weapon.

Discovery Canyon Campus sent the below message to families around 6 P.M.:

This afternoon Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School students heard rumors a fellow student brought a weapon to campus. They immediately told their teacher, who, in turn, alerted fellow staff and the school security team. Due to their quick action, the student was apprehended by security and the Colorado Springs Police Department School Resource Office, and a weapon found. There is no danger to our school community, and we are incredibly proud of our students and staff for their swift action to keep our campus safe. As we navigate these challenging times, please be well and be safe.

No word on why the student brought the weapon and his name will not be released at this time.

D20 said students and staff followed the “If you hear/see something, say something,” rule. By doing so, they were able to keep the school safe and avoid any potential crisis.