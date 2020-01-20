Structure fire under investigation in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — On Monday around 11:00 AM, Fountain Fire Investigator Gates responded to 1200 South Harding Road for a structure fire.

The initial reports stated there was a compound on fire involving tanks and mortars. Due to the nature of the situation, assistance from several other agencies were called.

Once on scene, Investigator Gates found a mortar on the ground but, it was determined to be an old practice round.

Two trailers and a large garage were destroyed in the fire. One person received superficial burns but refused medical attention.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. However, there are no signs of arson or natural causes at this time. The fire is under investigation.