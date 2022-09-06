UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 9/7/2022 9:10 a.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — CSFD reports that their investigation determined the cause of the fire was unattended cooking. The fire was contained to a single apartment, one person was treated, and two residents will be displaced.

UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/6/2022 7:05 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The fire has been knocked down. One person is being treated for smoke inhalation, no other reported injuries.





Photos and video courtesy of @CSFDPIO in Twitter

ORIGINAL STORY: Structure fire at Aero Place Apartments

TUESDAY 9/6/2022 7:00 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a structure fire at an apartment complex on the city’s southeast side.

CSFD tweeted about the fire at Aero Place Apartments on Lakehurst Drive, near the intersection of Jet Wing Drive and South Academy Boulevard.

CSFD said crews were reporting smoke visible when they arrived on scene. Avoid the area while crews respond.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.