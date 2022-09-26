COLORADO SPRINGS — CSFD said the fire was out shortly after 4:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

North Carefree Circle will be closed for approximately half an hour due to a fire hose across the roadway. CSFD said investigators are looking into the fire, the cause is currently unknown.







ORIGINAL STORY: Structure fire at apartment complex on North Carefree Circle

MONDAY 9/26/2022 4:31 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a structure fire at the Quail Creek Condos on North Carefree Circle.

CSFD reported the fire in the 4200 block of North Carefree Circle just before 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, and said the apartments pose a “high life hazard.”

