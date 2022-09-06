UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/6/ 2022 7:05 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The fire has been knocked down. One person is being treated for smoke inhalation, no other reported injuries.





ORIGINAL STORY: Structure fire at Aero Place Apartments

TUESDAY 9/6/2022 7:00 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a structure fire at an apartment complex on the city’s southeast side.

CSFD tweeted about the fire at Aero Place Apartments on Lakehurst Drive, near the intersection of Jet Wing Drive and South Academy Boulevard.

CSFD said crews were reporting smoke visible when they arrived on scene. Avoid the area while crews respond.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.