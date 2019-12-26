Stride into 2020 with a First Day Hike

COLORADO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is ringing in the new year once again by participating in America’s State Parks First Day Hikes.

More than 30 events have been slated for Jan. 1, 2020, at state parks across Colorado, providing opportunities for people of all ages to get outdoors.

“Our First Day Hike events have become increasingly popular over the years, and with good reason,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “They’re a great opportunity to spend some time out in nature with friends and family and mark a fresh start to the new year. What better way to celebrate than with a nice park stroll and a hot cup of cocoa? We’ll see you out there!”

Coloradans can find nearby First Day Hikes of varying distances and levels of difficulty by visiting the Colorado Parks and Wildlife First Day Hikes web page.

All hikes are free of charge, but a valid park pass is required.

First Day Hikes is a national program that was created more than 25 years ago to encourage healthy lifestyles and stewardship of natural resources through outdoor recreation.

According to the National Association of State Park Directors, more than 72,700 people across the country joined guided First Day Hikes in 2019, collectively hiking over 150,280 miles.

Whether planning to participate in a First Day Hike, reserving a spring campsite, or scheduling hunter education courses, you can start your 2020 outdoor adventures by visiting cpw.state.co.us.