(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A stretch of Kiowa Street in Downtown Colorado Springs that was closed following an underground fire on Sept. 11 will remain closed for several weeks, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities).

The stretch of Kiowa Street between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue has been closed since Sept. 11, after an early-morning fire resulting from electrical equipment failure sparked underground, knocking out power for much of downtown.

Springs Utilities said crews worked around the clock to restore power to homes and businesses in the area, and power was fully restored to all affected customers late on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

However, the stretch of Kiowa where crews have been working will remain closed for several weeks, Springs Utilities announced on Monday, Sept. 18. Springs Utilities said the closure is so crews can continue to repair damage from the outage.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

Springs Utilities asked that drivers follow signs and avoid the work zone. Drivers needing to head west from downtown can use Platte Avenue to the north of Kiowa or Pikes Peak Avenue to the south. Businesses on Kiowa can be accessed on foot by following the yellow dotted lines in the map above.

Springs Utilities added that the equipment being used to repair damage can be loud, and thanked locals who live and work in the area for their patience.