Motorcycle crash closes Stetson Hills Boulevard

UPDATE: THURSDAY 3/30/2023 7:44 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A single-vehicle motorcycle crash closed Stetson Hills Boulevard Thursday evening.

The Stetson Hills division of CSPD confirmed to FOX21 News that the crash involved only the motorcycle, no other vehicles were involved. Stetson Hills Boulevard is expected to be closed for several hours.

The Major Crash Team is responding to the scene. No word on injuries at this time.

Courtesy: FOX21 photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

ORIGINAL STORY: Stetson Hills Blvd east of Powers closed due to crash

THURSDAY 3/30/2023 7:07 p.m.

Stetson Hills Boulevard is closed east of North Powers Boulevard for a crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD posted on their Communications Twitter account just before 7 p.m. and said Stetson Hills Boulevard was closed between Anna Lee Way and Jedidiah Smith Road, west of Peterson Road, due to a crash.

CSPD asked travelers to avoid the area.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates when they become available.