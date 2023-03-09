(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead on Wednesday, March 8.

CSP said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday on Colorado 17 in the town of Mosca, about 13 miles north of Alamosa. CSP said the crash involved a pedestrian and an unknown vehicle that left the scene.

CSP said preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle may be a black semi-truck with a tanker trailer and possible damage to the front left portion of the truck.

CSP asked anyone with information related to a vehicle matching this description or any other information related to the crash, to contact the CSP Alamosa Communications Center at (719) 589-5807, and reference case #5B230178.