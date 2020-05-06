State Patrol investigates fatal rollover crash in Otero County

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash where one person died in Otero County.

A 1995 Suzuki sidekick, driven by Charles Crandall out of Ordway Colorado, was driving northbound on Otero County Road 24 when its right tires ran off the right side of the roadway. The car re-entered the roadway and the driver overcorrected to the right, causing the car to overturn 1 ¾ times. Crandall was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. No drugs or alcohol are suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.