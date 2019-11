EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash east of Colorado Springs near Highway 24, Tuesday evening.

Just before 6:30 P.M., troopers responded to a crash on Marksheffel Road involving a motorcycle.

Officers say this is a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist and they confirmed one person is dead.

State Patrol reports that Marksheffel’s southbound is blocked, but Highway 24 is open.

This is a developing story