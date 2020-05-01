State Patrol investigate deadly multi-vehicle crash on Highway 96

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 96 east of Olney Springs, in Crowley County.

The crash occurred Thursday night around 2:30 p.m. when a 1995 Toyota Camry was traveling west on Highway 96 approximately 3 miles east of Olney Springs. According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the Toyota drifted into the eastbound lane and collided head on with a 2013 Peterbilt Semi-Truck pulling a flatbed trailer.

The Toyota went off the north side of the highway into a grassy field. The Peterbilt slid to a stop partially off the south side of the highway. A 2015 Dodge Durango, that was traveling behind the Peterbilt, collided with the rear of the semi-trailer.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as 20-year-old Kendra Woodward from Olney

Springs. She died on scene. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Peterbilt was identified as 47-year-old Timothy Geier from Vernal, UT. He was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as 66-year-old Roger Smith from Trinidad, CO. Smith and his two passengers were not injured in the crash. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

CSP said distracted driving is believed to be the main contributing factor in the crash. Alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.