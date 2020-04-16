State Patrol investigate deadly crash on I-25 at Monument exit

MONUMENT, Colo. — On Wednesday, at approximately 4:40 p.m. the Colorado State Patrol

responded to a fatal crash southbound I-25 at milepost 160.5. This location is the Monument Co. exit.



When troopers arrived they determined a Lexus RX400H was southbound on I-25 when the driver

drove off the right side of the road. The Lexus collided with some rocks and went airborne. The car then rolled, and collided with a light pole.

The driver was a 67-year-old man from Colorado Springs. The man was wearing his seatbelt and the El Paso County Coroner’s office pronounced him dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the

crash. Once the family is notified the drivers name will be released.