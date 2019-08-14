State leaders emphasize importance of upcoming census

PUEBLO, Colo. — The deputy director of the Colorado Department of Local Affairs made a stop in Pueblo Tuesday to talk about the importance of the census.

Colorado leaders say they strive for a complete and accurate census count to ensure proper funding from more than 55 federal programs.

To get an accurate count, officials need to reach out to hard-to-reach communities, including those without Internet access, ethnic minorities, children, people with disabilities, people with low incomes, immigrants, and those in rural areas.

“We have 5.7 million people that are here, but we’re funded from 2010 dollars,” Natriece Bryant, Deputy Executive Director of the Department of Local Affairs, said. “We need to get a full and accurate count for who is here. We don’t care if they’re documented or undocumented. We don’t care if they’re black or white. We care that they’re here and that they are getting counted in the census 2020.”

Gov. Jared Polis said a complete and accurate count will ensure our state continues to receive $13 billion each year for highways and roads, tier-one education grants, healthcare, and Section 8 housing.