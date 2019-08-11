State Fire Agency sends aircraft to help combat Oregon wildfires

COLORADO — The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control sent out one of its two Multi-Mission Aircraft’s to assist with the wildfire situation in Oregon.

The second MMA will remain in Colorado and will continue to support fires and other hazards.

“Other states have answered Colorado’s call for help in past years, and we are honored to provide assistance back to our partners during this time.” DFPC Director Mike Morgan

The MMA departed Centennial Airport Sunday morning, August 11th. The MMA team consisted of two mission sensor operators, a pilot, and a mechanic.

A cooperative, inter-agency system involving local, state, and federal agencies is the national structure for fighting wildland fires.