PUEBLO — You can visit the state fair from now through Labor Day.

FAIR HOURS:

Monday – Thursday: 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Friday – Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Labor Day: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Adult gate admission (ages 13 and older): $12

Kids (ages 5-12): $6

Children 4 and under are free

There are lots of new attractions, along with some old favorites. Tap here to see a calendar of events.