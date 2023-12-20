(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The remodeling and expansion project at the Carnegie Library in Manitou Springs is currently 95% funded and a groundbreaking is set to take place in February 2024.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, the Manitou Springs City Council unanimously awarded the General Contractor role for the project to Fransen Pittman and appointed Artaic Group as the Owner’s Representative for this transformative initiative.

The City said the selections reflect a careful consideration of expertise in historic preservation, public space development, and accessibility enhancements.

In 2015, community volunteers began an effort to restore and expand the Carnegie Library, and in March 2020, the Manitou Springs Carnegie Library closed its doors due to its ADA issues that made the historic building inaccessible to many people with mobility-related disabilities.

On March 21, 2023, the Manitou Springs City Council gave unanimous approval for the Major Development Plan for the Carnegie Library, and on April 5, 2023, the Historic Preservation Commission gave unanimous approval for the Material Change of Appearance Certification for the Carnegie Library.

The estimated project cost stands at approximately $4,529,873. As of now, a combination of City funding, grants, donations, a lease advance from the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD), and various contributions has reached $4,758,195, with a remaining contingency fund of just over $200,000. Donations and expenditures date back to 2016.

“We are thrilled to have successfully raised the necessary funds for the groundbreaking,” said the City in a press release. “Nevertheless, our funding journey is not yet complete. Maintaining a robust contingency fund is crucial for ensuring the project’s success.”

To contribute to the project, you can visit: https://saveourcarnegie.com/.

A formal groundbreaking ceremony is slated for mid-late January.