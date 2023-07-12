(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A long time ago, right here in Southern Colorado, a little boy made a wish to visit a galaxy far, far away and create his own Star Wars story at Disney World. That wish was put on hold however, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Now, 11-year-old Star Wars superfan Peter will get his wish, thanks to Make-A-Wish Colorado and generous community partners. When Peter was 8 years old, he was diagnosed with a form of leukemia, but it has not stopped this Jedi from living his life in full “force.”

Peter’s wish was to visit the Galaxy’s Edge Star Wars experience at Disney World, and after a two-year wait due to the pandemic, Peter was gifted a special Star Wars themed send-off party on Wednesday, July 12 before he departs on his galactic journey.

“I didn’t know that Make-A-Wish was not just for terminal, and we were hoping along the lines that it would not turn out that way for him, and praise God… they have a great prognosis and a great outcome for him,” said Lara Perrin, Peter’s mom. “We are very blessed and grateful that we get to be here today with him to do this in a positive light.”

Make-A-Wish said Peter’s wish was granted thanks to a $10,000 donation from Colorado Springs-area Orthopedic Spine surgeon Dr. Douglas Crowther, and Spinal Elements®, Inc., a Carlsbad, California-based spine technology company, and its Hero Allograft program.

Make-A-Wish said Peter’s wish adoption is one of hopefully many future wish adoptions in the Colorado Springs area to come from the program.

The company donates proceeds from the sale of Hero Allograft to charities benefiting children with life threatening medical conditions. Learn more at heroallograft.com.

Nationwide, donations and wish adoptions such as Peter’s are made possible by Spinal Elements’ Hero Allograft products and the surgeons and hospitals that have pledged to partner with them.