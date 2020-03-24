Stage 1 fire restrictions issued for unincorporated El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Stage 1 fire restrictions have been issued for unincorporated El Paso County.

The restrictions took effect at noon Tuesday. Under Stage 1 restrictions, the following activities are prohibited:

Open burning, excepting fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds; and charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves at private homes in areas cleared of all flammable materials.

The sale or use of fireworks.

Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Most of the county is under a Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday due to potential for gusty winds, low humidity, and dry fuels.