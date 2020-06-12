Stage 1 fire restrictions issued for Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The city of Pueblo is now under Stage 1 fire restrictions, the fire department announced Friday.

Fireworks are among the activities prohibited by the Stage 1 restrictions.

“Making this determination is not taken lightly, but in the interest of public safety, fireworks will not be part of this year’s Independence Day holiday,” fire chief Barb Huber said in a statement. “We ask our citizens to consider all of our current extraordinary circumstances, including the continued spread of the coronavirus, while making plans this summer.”

The rest of Pueblo County has been under Stage 1 fire restrictions since March.