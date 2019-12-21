Stable Strides’ gift delivery

ELBERT, Colo. — A four-year-old boy with autism and his family are giving back to an organization that has done so much for them.

Four-year-old Madox has been taking occupational therapy through Children’s Hospital at Stable Strides — a non-profit in Elbert that serves veterans and those with disabilities.

A few years ago, the boy’s mother, Victoria Farmer, started a company to combat cyberbullying.

Using those proceeds, she decided to give back to Stable Strides by purchasing their entire Amazon wish list.

She says her family felt inspired to give back to an organization that has changed their lives.

“It’s been everything for us, and there’s such a waitlist…which kills me. But, it’s been everything to us. He looks forward to it every single week, and we get to come out here to the barns, and even my two-year-old loves it because she gets to be around the horses. It’s so much fun and such a blessing for our family,” said Victoria Farmer.

The family delivered all the gifts to Stable Strides earlier Friday.