"St. Nick's" Pueblo Pepper Hunt concludes as pepper found

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The hunt is over in Pueblo, as St. Nick’s Holiday Pepper Rock has been found, and the winners awarded nearly $30,000 in cash and prizes.

The Pepper Hunt was new this year for Pueblo, its inception sparked following dismay from members of the community over the decades-old tradition of the Jingle Bell Rock. The Jingle Bell Rock was a treasure hunt for a hidden rock, somewhere in Pueblo, which was almost synonymous with the voice of beloved radio personality Nick Donovan.

After Donovan was let go from an iHeart Radio station, he immediately tried to get the rights to the contest, but iHeart Radio went a step further and trademarked the contest. With the contest set to continue without Donovan, the community then decided to rally behind the local icon, and the St. Nick’s Pepper Hunt was born.

A group of Pueblo locals rallies to support Nick Donovan.

After weeks of clues and searching, the rock featuring the iconic Pueblo Chile was brought to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning, Dec. 26. According to the Chamber of Commerce, Michael and Bethany Webb, the lucky winners of this year’s Pepper Hunt, found the rock along Bandera Parkway & Bridle Trail, on the South side of Pueblo near the El Camino suburb.

The Chamber of Commerce said Michael is a Social Studies teacher for Paragon, and Bethany, his wife, is self employed and works from home. The Webbs recently bought a house in 2023, and plan to use some of the earnings to help offset their costs, with full intentions to share the love with some friends and places in the community.

The St. Nick's Pepper Hunt rock is hidden somewhere in Pueblo.

This year’s rock had over 81 local sponsors. In total the St. Nick’s Pepper Hunt was valued at $29,295. The winners received a check for $16,100, along with prizes and gift certificates totaling $13,495. Additionally, $5,000 was donated to the United Way on behalf of the St. Nick’s Pepper Hunt sponsorships.