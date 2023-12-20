(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) said the holidays unfortunately bring out more scammers that prey on people, and they will occasionally threaten utilities service cutoff.

Springs Utilities pinpointed several practices these scammers use that can serve as red flags.

Springs Utilities does not:

Require customers to make payments with a credit card or a prepaid card.

Make outbound calls asking for credit card information.

Call requesting payment for a meter replacement.

Ask for your social security number on outbound calls.

Collect payments in the field in the form of cash, check or money order.

(Customers have the option to make a payment online using My Account, in person at the Customer Service Center, 111 S. Cascade Ave., or over the phone to keep services on.​)

(Customers have the option to make a payment online using My Account, in person at the Customer Service Center, 111 S. Cascade Ave., or over the phone to keep services on.​) Partner directly with a solar company.

The most common scams that involve utilities:

Disconnection – scammers call threatening disconnection of utility service, demanding immediate payment by prepaid cards.

Door knocking – door-to-door imposters pose as utility workers to gain entry or access into unsuspecting victims’ homes.

Solar – an individual makes claims about your bills and even meter equipment while attempting to sell you a solar product.

Tips to avoid becoming a victim of a scam: