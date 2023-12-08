(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) is sharing tips for the colder weather and for those decorating their home with Christmas lights.

Springs Utilities said the Festival of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 9 is a good reminder to those who are stringing up lights this weekend at home or work the following information:

LED lights use 75% less energy than incandescent bulbs and last up to 10 years longer. LEDs also generate less heat than older lights, so there’s less risk of fire or injury while hanging them.

Stay away from power lines and don’t hang lights near them.

Keep lights away from wrapping paper, tinsel, and water.

Don’t string lights when they’re plugged in.

Never use electric lights on a metallic tree.

Check extension cords periodically to make sure they’re not warm to the touch.

Use a programmable timer to turn the lights off overnight.

Don’t leave lights on unattended.

With colder weather on the way, Springs Utilities said snow, wind, and cold temperatures can cause water main breaks and electric outages. According to Springs Utilities, prolonged power and other service outages are rare, but it is still important to be prepared.

Have a backup plan if you rely on medical equipment that requires electricity.

Do not use ovens, stoves, or camping stoves for heat to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Allow a kitchen faucet to run at a slow drip and open cabinets below the sink to help avoid frozen water lines.

Secure outside decorations or temporarily move them inside when high winds are forecast. Wind-blown decorations can impede service restoration efforts.

Springs Utilities said in winter months the freeze-thaw cycle puts strain on our water mains as the area’s soil clay expand and contract. If Springs Utilities is repairing a water main break motorists are encouraged to be cautious in cone zones and avoid construction work areas whenever possible for safety.

Springs Utilities reminds people that applications for the 2023 – 2024 LEAP season are available and accepted until April, 30 2024. Project COPE is also available to provide utility payment assistance for families and individuals struggling financially due to a personal crisis or emergency in Colorado Springs.

Those interested can also donate to Project COPE, with 100% of donations going to those in need, with Springs Utilities matching donations.