COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has announced the winners of their naming competition for their four new street sweepers.

In April, the city launched a new initiative called Keep It Clean COS after receiving a thousand complaints about trash in 2021. In celebration of four new street sweepers, the city held a naming competition and accepted name suggestions from the community. The names were narrowed down to the ‘Immaculate Eight’ in May.

The competition was fierce, with plenty of creative and entertaining names in contention. Now, the City of Colorado Springs says the votes are in and the sweepers have their names.

The winners are, drumroll please…

Dirt Reynolds, Bruce Springsclean, Sweepy McSweepFace, and Kevin!

The city thanked the community for their participation in a tweet on Wednesday.