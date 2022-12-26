(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Seniors at StoneCreek of Flying Horse recently embodies the season of giving by partnering with New Life Church for a food drive to help Colorado Springs families in need.

“We had the opportunity to give back to our local food bank with help from our friends at New Life Church!” shares Activity Director, Brandon Crawford. “We received over 20 pounds of canned goods and various other non-perishable food items from the community.”

This was the second annual November Thanksgiving food drive for StoneCreek of Flying Horse. StoneCreek said the items would be donated to those who needed extra help during the holidays.

Courtesy: StoneCreek of Flying Horse

Courtesy: StoneCreek of Flying Horse

Courtesy: StoneCreek of Flying Horse

StoneCreek of Flying Horse said they are thankful for all the family and friends who donated to help those in need this holiday season.

“We hope our donations help to make the season brighter for local families,” said Sunny Welch, Executive Director, StoneCreek of Flying Horse.