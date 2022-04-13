COLORADO SPRINGS — The Springs Rescue Mission (SRM) will celebrate Easter early with a special meal for neighbors in need.

The Easter meal will be hosted on Thursday, April 14th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 185-seat Samaritan’s Kitchen and Dining Hall, located at 5 West Las Vegas Street. Each plate will include ham, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole, a roll, and a cookie.

The Easter meal has historically taken place at City Auditorium. This will be the second time it is hosted in the Mission’s new Samaritan’s Kitchen and Dining Hall, which opened to the public in September 2020.

As with all of the Rescue Mission’s services, the event is free and open to the public. It is all made possible by donor support and the help of compassionate volunteers, who will help prepare meals and serve guests this Easter.

“The community makes this event possible,” said Chief Development Officer Travis Williams. “We’re humbled by their support in helping provide this special holiday experience to homeless men and women in Colorado Springs.”

The Mission served more than 300 guests at last year’s Easter meal and anticipates around the same number this year. Lunch will be served in three 40-minute intervals.