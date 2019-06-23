Springs Rescue Mission hosts makeovers for the homeless

The Springs Rescue Mission located just outside of downtown Colorado Springs, hosted a makeover event Saturday for homeless people in the community.

“I am volunteering really because I just got out of prison in February and I love to help empower woman,” said Sophia Reagen, who volunteered and gave manicures to people.

The organization Cocaine Anonymous put on the event so that those who signed up get all glammed up. They were able to get their hair and nails done and even a new outfit.

“I think it’ll help increase how they feel about themselves and it gives them a chance to get out there,” said Tammy Cook, a volunteer.

The volunteers said they hope these makeovers help bring a new sense of confidence and also push those battling homelessness to go out and look for a job.

“I feel like when you make a change on the outside, just a little bit, it can spark something on the inside to make a permanent change,” said Charla, a volunteer.

If you would like to help at the Springs Rescue Mission, they are always looking for volunteers.