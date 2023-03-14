(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, March 14, the Colorado Springs City Council approved the ConnectCOS transportation plan, the first city-wide transportation planning effort in two decades.

The City said the new plan assesses Colorado Spring’s current transportation system and develops recommendations for ensuring an efficient, accessible, safe, and well-connected network for people who drive, walk, bike and take public transit.

“ConnectCOS is a visionary plan that is designed to support the evolving transportation needs of Colorado Springs for the next twenty years,” said Travis Easton, director of public works for the City. “I want to thank all the residents and stakeholders who took the time to comment and attend the many public meetings to share the needs and wants of their communities. ConnectCOS is about setting a blueprint for the future that supports the needs of the City’s residents and neighborhoods.”

The City said the plan also provides an in-depth assessment of the state of Colorado Springs’ transportation system, based on technical analysis and input from the public. It reflects more than 50 meetings with the public, elected officials, boards and committees; more than 2,500 unique comments and survey responses; and more than three years of technical analysis and plan development.

ConnectCOS includes a broad array of recommendations for enhancing mobility in Colorado Springs, including an ambitious and diverse set of recommended projects ranging from sidewalk infill to bus rapid transit to new interchanges that will transform the regional transportation network and greatly improve the accessibility and utility of all modes of travel around the city.