(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Three locations of a childcare program in Colorado Springs and Security have had their licenses suspended, according to the Colorado Department of Early Childhood (CDEC).

The CDEC said it served a suspension on May 21 at Life Centered Child Care for its three locations: Life Centered Preschool and Life Centered School Age Program, both in Security, and Life Centered Tiny Toes in Colorado Springs.

According to the CDEC, “A summary suspension of a license is an emergency action when the Department reasonably believes that there is a substantial danger to children or there is deliberate and willful violation of the law or child care regulations.”

The suspension documents show the three locations’ licenses authorized the care of over 200 children, ranging in age from six weeks to 18 years.

The documents state that on May 18, the CDEC received information that background check documentation provided by Life Centered Child Care for numerous staff members who have direct access to children appeared to be falsified.

The CDEC said its investigations unit determined that several documents related to required Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) background checks were falsified. In addition, documentation related to required child abuse and neglect background checks were also falsified, as well as falsified or misleading certification cards for CPR/First Aid.

“The Department has reasonable grounds to believe and finds that the Licensee [Life Centered Child Care] has been guilty of willful and deliberate violations and that the operation of these child care centers present a substantial danger to the public health, safety, and welfare requiring emergency action,” the CDEC said in its suspension.

FOX21 News reached out to Life Centered Child Care for comment and is waiting for a response.