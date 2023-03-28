(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A list of Colorado Springs businesses that are off-limits to Fort Carson soldiers was updated on Tuesday, March 28.

According to GovInfo.gov, military installations are allowed to set a list of establishments that are off-limits to military members “to preclude Armed Forces personnel from being exposed to crime conducive conditions or from becoming the victims of crimes.”

The updated list for Fort Carson soldiers includes seven area bars and nightclubs, as well as a Colorado Springs massage parlor and a Fountain storage facility.

Bars and nightclubs:

Knucklehead Tavern, 2627 Delta Drive

Latin Quarters, 3958 North Academy Boulevard

New Havana Grill & Bar, 2165 Academy Place

Paradise Nightclub & Restaurant, 2501 East Platte Avenue

The Mansion, 20 North Tejon Street

Woody’s Bar and Grill, 3881 East Pikes Peak Avenue

Massage parlor:

Sugar Tree Massage, 1807 B Street

Storage facility:

A Better Self Storage, 6939 Bandley Drive

If a business is on the list of off-limits establishments, service members are prohibited from entering those businesses, and those who fail to abide by the restriction may be subject to administrative action or punishment.