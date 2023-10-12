(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) is relaunching its popular holiday parking promotion for 2023.

COS said it will offer 50% off daily long-term parking for select weeks during the holidays:

Monday, Nov. 20 – Sunday, Nov. 26

Wednesday, Dec. 20 – Tuesday, Jan. 2

Travelers can redeem the savings on long-term parking over the course of two periods of time.

“We sincerely thank our community and COS travelers,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation. “We’re pleased to offer a holiday parking discount to show our gratitude and encourage more people to choose COS during the holidays.”

Parking in the long-term lot is regularly $8 per day and will be discounted to $4 per day during the promotional period. No coupon is required; however, travelers are encouraged to exit through a manned booth to receive the discount.