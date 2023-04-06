(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) saw the most Driving Under the Influence arrests in the state during St. Patrick’s Day enforcement, multiple agencies will be increasing their DUI patrols for April.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), their agency as well as the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and 73 local law enforcement agencies will kick off an 18-day Spring Events enforcement period from April 7-24.

“We want our communities to enjoy the longer daylight hours and spring activities while also committing to designate a sober driver,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of CSP. “No one heads out thinking that today a DUI or a crash is going to happen to me. Make a plan to get home safe, it’s worth the effort.”

The recent St. Patrick’s Day weekend enforcement period concluded with 247 DUI arrests across 78 participating agencies. The agencies with the highest number of arrests were CSPD with 25 arrests, Thornton Police Department with 14, and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office with 13. CSP arrested 64 impaired drivers across the state.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

“If you’re planning to consume alcohol or marijuana, driving shouldn’t be an option,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Getting behind the wheel while impaired can mean the difference between making it home alive or not at all. Have a designated driver or a sober ride planned before you head to your destination.”