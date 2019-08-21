SPOTLIGHT ON: Rayado, ready for a new home

Rayado is an older stray who came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region two months ago and was never reclaimed. He is looking for a forever home.



“He definitely needs a family who will have some patience as he adjusts and I think he would be good with families especially with children as long as they respect that he doesn’t like to be laid on and hugged on and those types of things,” Behavior Program Assistant for the Humane Society Pikes Peak Region Derra Rankin explained.

It sometimes harder for older dogs to be adopted out. Many families go for the puppies, but the animal caretakers say you shouldn’t discount the older pups.

“It’s really important for them to get back into a home because that is truly where they feel the most comfortable,” said Rankin. “A lot of these dogs are already house broken and they already know some commands and some basic behaviors and are generally a little better behaved and don’t need as much work!”

This is the busiest time of year for dogs coming into the shelter.

“We work with them and keep them as comfortable and happy as possible until their family comes in for them,” Rankin added.



They don’t have a time or space limit at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. They also do behavior modification training with positive reinforcement, which helps build the dogs confidence.

“First socialization and being handled by a lot of different people, which will help when they go into a home and when they are with people they don’t actually know,” Rankin explained. “We make everything their choice so by doing it that way, they learn to trust us and that can be translated into a home as well.”