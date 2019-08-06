SPOTLIGHT ON: Addy, not your average pet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Addy came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region as a transfer a few months ago.

She lived on the streets for the first few years of her life, with very little human interaction.

While living on the streets, Addy was bullied by other dogs, making her uncomfortable and untrusting of other dogs. So, she would do best as the only dog in the house.

If you are patient and can give Addy time to gain your trust, she will cuddle and play a lot.

HSPPR’s behavioral team has been working with Addy, and say she is now ready for adoption!

