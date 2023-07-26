(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Parks office had a break-in overnight on Wednesday, July 26, and the offending four-legged suspect is on the loose.

El Paso County posted about the elusive trespasser on Twitter, with accompanying photos showing the extend of the damage caused during the break-in. An office window is seen broken in, with books and documents left strewn carelessly around the office.

Courtesy: El Paso County

Courtesy: El Paso County

Courtesy: El Paso County

In a shocking turn of events, El Paso County said this suspect, identified as “Gilbert” in his mugshot, is a repeat trespassing offender.

Courtesy: El Paso County

Hopefully this cloven-hooved criminal has learned his lesson and will stick to bounding through trees, not windows, in the future.