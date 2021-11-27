Spend the holidays at Cave of the Winds during Christmas Underground event

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — For the first in over a year, many families will be spending the holidays together and some will be celebrating underground via Cave of the Winds Mountain Park.

The event is a unique Christmas experience that takes place in total darkness with the exception of holiday lights and Christmas carols. Although there may be no Christmas tree in sight, the halls of this Manitou Springs staple will be decked out in holiday cheer.

Guests look around during Christmas Underground

Join anchor Daniela Leon and weather forecaster Ashley Nanfria for a trip to Cave of the Winds’ Christmas Underground event by watching the video above!

Admission Prices

$20 per adult

$15 per child ages 4-12

Children ages 3 and under are free

Dates:

Fridays and Saturdays from Dec. 3-18

Click here to book your Christmas experience at Cave of the Winds.