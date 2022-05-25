COLORADO SPRINGS — According to a new campaign unveiled by the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Springs Police Department, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, there is never an excuse to speed.

All of those agencies are working together to urge drivers to slow down and obey the speed limit.

They’re reporting there were 40 speed-related deadly crashes in El Paso County in 2020. That’s a 43% increase from 2019.

CSP says El Paso County saw the largest number of speeding charges for the highest speeding intervals in the state for the last three years.

They’re now pleading with drivers to slow down, buckle up, and stay off their phones.