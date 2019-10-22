Speed possible factor in deadly motorcycle crash off I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says speed may have been a factor in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle late Friday night.

It happened at the intersection of West Bijou Street and the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 25. Officers say the driver of the motorcycle, Danzig Herrera, 25, died on scene.

The Major Crash Team determined that Herrera was wearing a helmet as he traveled southbound on Interstate 25 at a high rate of speed. According to the investigation, when he attempted to turn westbound onto W. Bijou St. he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a median.

No one in the Subaru was injured or charged with a violation.

Toxicology test results for Herrera are pending.

Herrera’s death is the 36th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs, and the 11th motorcycle related death in 2019. At this time in 2018, there were 40 traffic fatalities and 8 motorcycle related deaths in Colorado Springs.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.